1/1
Jack Deverick Bails
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack Deverick Bails

Jack Deverick Bails peacefully passed away on November 23, 2020 from pancreatic cancer at Munson Hospice House in Traverse City, MI with his wife at his side. Jack was born in Kansas City, MO on August 7, 1941 to Vessie Deverick Bails and Gwin Bails. Jack was predeceased by his parents and siblings, Gwendolyn Oliver, Jerry Bails and Joe Bails. He was also predeceased by nephews Peter and Douglas Oliver, as well as his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Judy and David Ferry.

He is survived by Janis McBain Bails, his wife of 55 years, and children, Sarah Mims (Randy), Alissa Estrada (Jose), and John Bails (Kimberly). He leaves behind his beloved grandchildren, Kate Mims, Jacob Mims, Laura Estrada, Deverick Bails, and Orlando Bails.

Jack loved fishing and spending time with family and friends at his home on Lake Missaukee in Lake City, MI. All the grandchildren got fishing lessons at the end of the dock over the years.

Jack received his B.S. and M.S. degrees from Michigan State University and remained a steadfast Spartan. He was honored with the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources' Distinguished Service Award and was a member of the Farm Lane Society. Jack loved Spartan athletics and had been a basketball season ticket holder at Jenison Fieldhouse and the Breslin Center for nearly 40 years.

Jack frequently remarked how fortunate he was to have work that he loved. As a newly-minted fisheries biologist, he was excited to be a key figure in the Michigan Department of Natural Resource's introduction of Coho and Chinook salmon into the Great Lakes in the 1960s. He also had integral roles in the development of the Pigeon River Management Plan, the Michigan Land Trust Fund, the Polluter Pay Act, the Michigan Endangered Species Act, and headed Michigan's first environmental enforcement division. He retired from the Michigan DNR as a deputy director in 1992. Jack then went on to work for Public Sector Consultants where he directed the Great Lakes Fisheries Trust and developed watershed management plans for the Rouge River, Muskegon River, Saginaw Bay, Boardman River, Portage Lake and Bear Lake. Jack also served as a member of the East Lansing Planning Commission and Bath Parks and Recreation Committee, as well as a youth basketball coach for his children.

A celebration of Jack's life will be held at a later date once it is safer to gather for events. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Jack's memory to the Alliance for the Great Lakes, 150 N. Michigan Ave, Suite 700, Chicago, IL 60610 (http://greatlakes.org) where he had served as a board member for many years. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burkholder Family Funeral Home, LLC
211 North Pine St
McBain, MI 49657
(231) 825-8191
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burkholder Family Funeral Home, LLC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved