Services
Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns
104 E. Cass Street
Saint Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-2365
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns
104 E. Cass Street
Saint Johns, MI 48879
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns
104 E. Cass Street
Saint Johns, MI 48879
Jack Gene Croad


1931 - 2019
Jack Gene Croad Obituary
Jack Gene Croad

Fulton Township - Jack Gene Croad age 87 of Fulton Twp, MI passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Woodland Hospice House, Mt. Pleasant, MI.

A Memorial Service will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Thursday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Jack was born in Fulton Township, MI on October 4, 1931, the son of John and Ruth (Porter) Croad. Jack served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1951- 1955. He retired from Federal Mogul in St. Johns as an Industrial Engineer. Jack loved spending time with his family. He loved to fish, hunt, golf, bowl, and ride his motorcycle. Jack was a basketball coach, Boy Scout Leader and 4-H Leader.

He is survived by his son David and Pam Croad; daughter Cheryl Graham; 6 grandchildren: Mandi Rutkowski, Jeremiah and Kristy Croad, Michael Croad, Amy Rutkowski, Sarah and Jeff Cutler and Amber Rutkowski; 4 step-grandchildren: Lewis Graham, Michael Graham, Samuel and Whitney Graham and Andrew and Jamie Graham; 8 great-grandchildren: Trey, Taite, David, Leah, Aliyas, Olivia, Kavon and Kara; 7 step-great-grandchildren: Gaven, Natalie, Dana, Liam, Noah, Lexi and Mackenzie. Jack is preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Leon, Dale, Gerald, Rolland and Eugene, and his sisters: Velma, Doris, Charlene, Dorothy, April, May and Ruth.

Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
