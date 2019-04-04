|
|
Jack Herbert Waterstradt
Dansville - Jack Herbert Waterstradt, of Dansville, Michigan, passed away following an unexpected head trauma while at his winter home in Arizona on March 29, 2019. Jack was a lifelong resident of Dansville, an employee of Michigan State University for 30 years, a graduate of Dansville High School, and a veteran of the United States Army. Jack was an avid golfer, enjoyed bicycling, hunting, traveling, shooting pool, playing cards, dancing and socializing with family and friends.
Surviving are his wife of 34 years, Joann Waterstradt, and seven children, Daughters:Janet Waterstradt, Julie Fleming, Laura Nelson (Dan), Julie Soltis, and Kathy White (DJ), Sons: David Waterstradt (Carolyn), and Daniel Pearson (Debbie), 15 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 3 great, great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Mason First United Methodist Church, 201 East Ash Street, Mason, Michigan 48854 on Saturday, April 27, 2019, family and friends will be received beginning at 10 a.m., service to begin at 11 a.m., and a luncheon to follow.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 4, 2019