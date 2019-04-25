Services
Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Inc.
203 E. First North Street
Laingsburg, MI 48848
(517) 651-5415
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mason First United Methodist Church
201 East Ash Street
Mason, MI
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Mason First United Methodist Church
201 East Ash Street
Mason, MI
Dansville - Jack H. Waterstradt, age 83, of Dansville, MI, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at his winter home in Arizona. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Mason First United Methodist Church, 201 East Ash Street, Mason, MI. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

Contributions may be made to , 1125 S Linden Rd, Flint, MI 48532. Those wishing to leave online condolences to the family may do so at www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 25, 2019
