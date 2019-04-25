|
Jack Herbert Waterstradt
Dansville - Jack H. Waterstradt, age 83, of Dansville, MI, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at his winter home in Arizona. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Mason First United Methodist Church, 201 East Ash Street, Mason, MI. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Contributions may be made to , 1125 S Linden Rd, Flint, MI 48532. Those wishing to leave online condolences to the family may do so at www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 25, 2019