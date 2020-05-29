Jack Langham
1941 - 2020
Jack Langham

Westland formerly of Williamston - Jack went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 26, 2020.

Jack was born in Williamston, Michigan on May 5, 1941. After attending Williamston High School (class of 1959), Jack graduated from Lansing Community College in 1971, and attended Michigan State University. He proudly served in the Marines (Lance Corporal E-3) from 1961-1966.

He enjoyed 25 years working for Grand Trunk Railroad. He then started his own business, "Jack's Hunting and Fishing Enterprises". While living in Denver, and later, Detroit, he worked as a finish carpenter. His last employment was with Spectrum Human Services. Jack loved hunting, fishing, running and weight lifting. As an avid outdoorsman, the first day of deer hunting was always special.

When Jack was 40 years old, he called out to God to change his life, and God did. "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life." (John 3:16). God called Jack to be an evangelist and it was always in his heart to bring people to God. His love of the Lord, and His Word, were evident in all that Jack did.

Family was important to Jack and he loved his family very much. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Helen Langham, his sisters Bev Christiansen and Connie Sober. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 30 years, Susan (Spaeth) Langham, daughters Stephanie (Curt) Baughan and Casey Sawyer, siblings Sandee Fisher and Mike (Pat) Langham and grandchildren Corree Baughan, Bailey (Ryan) Oberg, Carlie Sawyer and Tala Sawyer and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on June 2 from 4-7pm at Williamston Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held June 3 at Rowley Road Cemetery.




Published in Lansing State Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 East Middle Street
Williamston, MI 48895
5176552158
