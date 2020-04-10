|
Jack Lawrence Rice
Mason - Jack Lawrence Rice, 95, of Mason, Michigan, passed April 2, 2020. He was born in Alma, Michigan to Fred and Tressa (Fisher) Rice. Jack is survived by daughter Caren (John) Finch and sons Richard (Evelyn) Rice, Fred (Susan) Rice and John (Tamara) Rice and many grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and brother-in-law Donald Knisely. Jack was preceded in death by his wife Anna Rice, daughter Cassie Rice, brother William Rice, and sister Donna Cole. Jack was a proud veteran of the US Navy, where he was a Seabee, in the Pacific Ocean Theater during World War II. He was a Past Commander of the American Legion Fisher Body Post 183 and a Past Chef of the 40 et 8 Voyager 946 in Lansing, MI. Jack will take his "final ride" on the 40 et 8's Train to Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Dimondale, Michigan later this year, where he will be laid to rest next to his loving wife, Ann.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020