Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
(517) 337-9745
Jack Lee Miller

HASLETT - Jack Lee Miller was born in Ludington on March 26, 1928 to Harold and Isabel Miller. He married Dorothy Jean Graham on October 18, 1957 and they were married for 47 years when she passed away. Jack retired from General Motors. He loved to mow the lawn and occasionally would mow his neighbors' lawn. Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; son, Donald and daughter, Cathy. Surviving to cherish his memories are his daughters, Susan Miller and Rebecca (Michael) Lyens; son, Daniel (Carrie) Miller; grandchildren, Jennifer (Chris) Harper, John (Stephanie) MacLeod, Cathy Francis (Paul) Guinn and Quentin Miller; and several great grandchildren. He will be missed by all. Per Jack's request, there will be no services. The family wishes to thank Addie's Acres and The Willows of East Lansing for the wonderful care given to Jack. The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, East Lansing Chapel. On-line condolences may be made at www.greastlansing.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 19, 2019
