Jack Matthew
Hess
Lansing - Age 5 months, was born August 14, 2019 the son of Jennifer and Matthew Hess. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated, 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in East Lansing. The family asks that any tributes to Jack be in the form of a donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Ann Arbor, or Brandon N.I.C.U. Gift Fund c/o Michigan Medicine Office of Development. Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020