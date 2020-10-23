Jack Shimmin
Grand Ledge - Formerly of Eaton Rapids, MI passed away on October 21, 2020 at the age of 87. Jack was born on May 22, 1933 in Lansing, MI the son of Glyn and Florence (Gunn) Shimmin. He graduated from Eaton Rapids High School class of 1951 and went on to attend Ferris State University where he received a Doctor of Pharmacy. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Jack was the owner of Shimmin Pharmacy in Eaton Rapids from 1960-1975 upon selling his business he subcontracted for many pharmacies in the area before working at Pleasant Grove Pharmacy in Lansing. Jack enjoyed photography and building and flying radio operated airplanes. He was a passionate Harley Davidson Motorcyclist and a member of the Mid-Michigan M.C. Club and a member of the ROMEOS lunch Club.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Carol (Cosper) Shimmin and step-daughter, Cathy Guilford.
Surviving are his daughters, Sandra (Brion) Pearson, Janice Shimmin-Mason; son, Richard (Juliann) Shimmin; step-son, Tim (Jane) Cosper; son-in-law, Greg Guilford; grandchildren, Laura (Travis) Sportel, Matthew (Katelyn) Pearson, Ian (Emily) Mason, Everett (Megan) Mason, Alan Shimmin (Natalie), Christopher (Katie) Shimmin, Andrew Shimmin, Mariah Cosper; great grandchildren, Alexis Pearson, Evelyn and Logan Sportel, Adalyn and Kahle Mason, Larry Rogers; sister, Suzanne Litchfield; his love and friend, Carolyn Gafner and numerous extended family.
A private family funeral will be held. For those desiring memorial contributions may be made to the Southside Community Kitchen or Meals on Wheels in memory of Jack. To share memories, condolences or to view the funeral service please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com