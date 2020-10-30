Jack Spencer
Bath - Jack William Spencer passed away suddenly October 22nd, 2020, at the age of 53. From hard rock concerts and football games to his adoration for his Yorkshire Terriers, Max and Pepper, Jack was always genuine and fun to be around. He was kind, loyal, loved others deeply, and an instant friend to all he met. He enjoyed working hard and was proud of his twenty-plus years at the Pepsi Co. and the friends he made there.Jack's great love for the game of football started when he was a small child going with his father to run up and down the sidelines at the Ionia high school J.V. games. He later loved to play the game himself at Grand Ledge high school and appreciated the team experience and the lifelong friends he made playing. He also became a huge University of Michigan fan, attending, and enthusiastically watching all their games. Jack had an amazing ability to recall recruiting, roster, lineup, game and play detail for decades of Wolverine teams. He also built an elite and extensive collection of U of M football memorabilia over the years that he proudly displayed and shared with family and friends. Family was important to Jack, he and his wife Kelly loved family gatherings and attending their nephews many sporting events and activities. Uncle Jack's wonderful sense of humor brightened all of our lives. Ian and Patrick never missed an opportunity to tease their uncle about not being a Spartan fan! We will never stop missing Jack but know that he has now found a peace unattainable to him here on earth. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Alfred and Alice Farr and Jack and Ardeth Spencer. He is survived by his wife, Kelly Spencer, father, Larry (Deb) Spencer, mother Sharon (Phil) Kalina, brother Andrew James (Karen) Spencer, nephews Ian and Patrick Spencer, brother Andrew John Spencer and numerous beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins. The immediate family will have a graveside service and a memorial celebration will be held for family and friends in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Pinnacle Recovery Services, 4112 W St Joseph Hwy Ste B, Lansing MI 48917. Arrangements by the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com