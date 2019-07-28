|
|
Jack Wilcox Sr.
DeWitt - Jack W. Wilcox Sr. of DeWitt passed away July 26, 2019 at the age of 89. He was born July 9, 1930 to the late Clifton and Doris (Beach) Wilcox.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary, daughter Jill. Surviving are his son, Jack Jr. (Debra); five grandchildren, Elizabeth (Dre), Jack III (Anna), Joe, Amy, and Mario; five great grandchildren; Jace, Jonah, Brandon, Benjamin, and Bradley, two brothers and a sister.
Jack served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict and he was a long time member of Valley Farms Baptist Church.
Family will receive friends from 10a.m. to 12p.m.on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes Dewitt Chapel with service beginning at 12p.m. with Pastor David Leisman.
Interment will follow in DeWitt Cemetery.
Contributions can be made to Valley Farms Baptist Church in memory of Jack.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 28, 2019