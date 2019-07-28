Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 E Washington
DeWitt, MI 48820
(517) 669-6465
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 E Washington
DeWitt, MI 48820
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 E Washington
DeWitt, MI 48820
Jack Wilcox Sr.


1930 - 2019
Jack Wilcox Sr. Obituary
Jack Wilcox Sr.

DeWitt - Jack W. Wilcox Sr. of DeWitt passed away July 26, 2019 at the age of 89. He was born July 9, 1930 to the late Clifton and Doris (Beach) Wilcox.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary, daughter Jill. Surviving are his son, Jack Jr. (Debra); five grandchildren, Elizabeth (Dre), Jack III (Anna), Joe, Amy, and Mario; five great grandchildren; Jace, Jonah, Brandon, Benjamin, and Bradley, two brothers and a sister.

Jack served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict and he was a long time member of Valley Farms Baptist Church.

Family will receive friends from 10a.m. to 12p.m.on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes Dewitt Chapel with service beginning at 12p.m. with Pastor David Leisman.

Interment will follow in DeWitt Cemetery.

Contributions can be made to Valley Farms Baptist Church in memory of Jack.

Online condolences and memories may be shared by going to www.grdewitt.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 28, 2019
