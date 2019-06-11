Services
Lansing - Passed peacefully surrounded by family on June 7, 2019 at age76. Born May 15, 1943 to Herman and Dorothy (Brubaker) Schuhknecht in Benton Harbor, Michigan. Preceding her in death were her husband, Loren Burns and many siblings. Surviving are her daughter, Brandi (Edric) Haleen; son, Jeff Burns; grandsons, Josh and Chad Burns; brothers, Donnie (De-De Zook) Schuhknecht, Gene (Gail) Rose; sister, JoAnne Lausman as well as many nieces and nephews. Jackie will forever be remembered for her wit and humor and for being a true Spartan fan. No services will be held. To share condolences and view full obituary please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 11, 2019
