When September Rolls Around By Alan Pedersen You'd think by now this month of year would simply come and pass, that after all this time there would be no sorrow to re-hash. But just like distant thunder clouds begin to scream their sound so too my sorrow rises up when September rolls around. I do not need a calendar or clock to tell me when my broken heart just seems to know and takes me there again. To when the world was easier and laughter could be found before the day the world stood still when September rolled around. I brace myself to face a chill that penetrates the heat. There is no place to run and hide I'll pray for sorrow sweet. I'll do my best to stand against what knocks me to the ground, hoping to survive the pain when September rolls around And maybe by this time next year it won't be so profound, this broken place that captures me when September rolls around. --- Jake, oh how very much we miss you!!
Published in Lansing State Journal from Sept. 8 to Sept. 12, 2019