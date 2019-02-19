Services
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services
406 N Bridge St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2531
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Dimondale United Methodist Church
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Dimondale United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Bradshaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Bradshaw


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jacqueline Bradshaw Obituary
Jacqueline Bradshaw

Dimondale - Jacqueline Marie Bradshaw passed away February 17, 2019. Jacque was born January 4, 1937 in Grand Ledge to the late Lavern "Jack" and Cassie (Hulbert) Challender. She graduated from Grand Ledge High School Class of 1955, was a stay at home mom and worked for A&W in Grand Ledge. Jacque was a "social butterfly" and enjoyed having coffee, playing cards and games with her friends. She also enjoyed to crochet and created many beautiful doilies and keepsakes for her family. She is survived by daughters, Debby (Dave) Kenney, LeeAnn (James) Buckingham, Trudy (Greg) King and Pennie (Douglas) Armstrong; step-daughter, Lucy (Tom) Bissons; 11 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren with one on the way and brother, John (Karen) Challender. Jacque was preceded in death by her husband, Adrian H. A celebration of Jacque's life will be held Friday, February 22, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at the Dimondale United Methodist Church. Visitation will be at the church Friday from 10:00-12:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be given to the . Arrangements by the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.