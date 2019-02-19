|
|
Jacqueline Bradshaw
Dimondale - Jacqueline Marie Bradshaw passed away February 17, 2019. Jacque was born January 4, 1937 in Grand Ledge to the late Lavern "Jack" and Cassie (Hulbert) Challender. She graduated from Grand Ledge High School Class of 1955, was a stay at home mom and worked for A&W in Grand Ledge. Jacque was a "social butterfly" and enjoyed having coffee, playing cards and games with her friends. She also enjoyed to crochet and created many beautiful doilies and keepsakes for her family. She is survived by daughters, Debby (Dave) Kenney, LeeAnn (James) Buckingham, Trudy (Greg) King and Pennie (Douglas) Armstrong; step-daughter, Lucy (Tom) Bissons; 11 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren with one on the way and brother, John (Karen) Challender. Jacque was preceded in death by her husband, Adrian H. A celebration of Jacque's life will be held Friday, February 22, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at the Dimondale United Methodist Church. Visitation will be at the church Friday from 10:00-12:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be given to the . Arrangements by the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 19, 2019