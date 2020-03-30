|
Jacqueline Bratschi
Grand Ledge - Jacqueline L. Bratschi, 86, went home to be with the Lord on March 26, 2020, after an abundant and fulfilling life.
Jacqueline was born on July 8, 1933 in Ionia, Michigan, daughter to Joseph and Florence (Tully) Abbruzzese. She is survived by her son Raymond "Chris" Bratschi, daughters Mary (Gordon) VanWieren and Marcia (Mike) Gresens, and her four grandchildren: Betsy and Trey VanWieren, and Gunnar and Sabrina Gresens. She was predeceased by Raymond, her husband of 59 years, as well as her five brothers and three sisters.
Jacqueline was an active parishioner at St. Michael Catholic Church in Grand Ledge, including being a member of Prayer Partners with the children at St. Michael Church. She was a former Treasurer for Oneida Township, and also volunteered on the Township's Election Board.
A private family service will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0cHJ0g9uMkkSu5m0qpg2OA/videos?) with interment at Meadowbrook Cemetery in Mulliken. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, the family has chosen to have a Celebration of Life service for the friends and family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael Catholic Church or Bickford Assisted Living of Okemos in memory of Jacqueline Bratschi. The family has entrusted arrangements to Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Online condolences may be shared at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020