Jacqueline Wilcox Petrocelli
East Lansing - Jacqueline was born on January 28, 1931, in Ottawa, Illinois. The Lord took her into His arms on October 23, 2019. She was surrounded by family as she made her transition. Jackie received her B.A. in Psychology with minors in Sociology, Music and Italian Literature from Michigan State University (MSU) in 1977. In 1981, she completed her M.A. in Adult Education with an emphasis on families with physical and mental handicaps, from MSU. Her other studies included opera, piano, drama, dance, art and nature and humanistic photography.
Jackie was preceded in death by her beloved daughter Ginger (1961) and grandson David (1996). She leaves seven children to mourn her death: George Suehr, Juliet Crawford, John Suehr, Jim (Christine) Suehr, Jeff (Cindy) Suehr, Jennifer Justice, and Jack (Julie) Suehr. She also leaves 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will take place from 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel, 325 W. Washtenaw St., Lansing, MI 48933.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019