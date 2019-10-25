Services
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Petrocelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Wilcox Petrocelli


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline Wilcox Petrocelli Obituary
Jacqueline Wilcox Petrocelli

East Lansing - Jacqueline was born on January 28, 1931, in Ottawa, Illinois. The Lord took her into His arms on October 23, 2019. She was surrounded by family as she made her transition. Jackie received her B.A. in Psychology with minors in Sociology, Music and Italian Literature from Michigan State University (MSU) in 1977. In 1981, she completed her M.A. in Adult Education with an emphasis on families with physical and mental handicaps, from MSU. Her other studies included opera, piano, drama, dance, art and nature and humanistic photography.

Jackie was preceded in death by her beloved daughter Ginger (1961) and grandson David (1996). She leaves seven children to mourn her death: George Suehr, Juliet Crawford, John Suehr, Jim (Christine) Suehr, Jeff (Cindy) Suehr, Jennifer Justice, and Jack (Julie) Suehr. She also leaves 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will take place from 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel, 325 W. Washtenaw St., Lansing, MI 48933.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now