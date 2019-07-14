Resources
Lansing - James Adkins, age 66 of Lansing, passed away at his home on July 11, 2019. Surviving Jim is his wife of 36 years, Stephanie; brother Claude (Kay) Adkins, Jr., sister-in-law Susan Adkins, and several nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by parents Claude & Dorothy Adkins and brother Richard Adkins. There will be no funeral service at the request of the family. Please consider a donation in Jim's name to the ALS Assoc. or Capital Area Humane Society, Lansing. To leave a condolence or favorite memory, please go to www.SimpsonFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 14, 2019
