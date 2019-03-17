James Allen DeWitt



East Lansing - James Allen DeWitt passed away March 10th 2019 at the age of 80 surrounded by his family.



Jim was born on May 26, 1938 in Buchanan, MI, the only child of Claude and Irene.



He grew up in Niles, Michigan where he worked on the family farm and at his Father's nursery business.



In his junior and senior years of high school he played the cello and was a member of the Senior High School Orchestra where he won a scholarship to Interlochen Music Camp which he attended for 2 weeks each summer and played in the All State Orchestra. He enjoyed listening to and played several stringed instruments.



He proudly served his country in the Army; 2 years in ROTC at MSU; Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri - Top honor for Highest Score in the Final Proficiency Exam, Highest Score on the Rifle Range qualifying as an Expert Marksman and Honor Graduate as outstanding trainee; Fort Gordon, Georgia- signal school as Radio Relay and Carrier Operator, honor graduate; Fort Benning, Georgia and back to 4/20th Reserve Center in Lansing, Michigan.



While attending MSU he worked as a student employee in the Department of Campus Park & Planning. He was involved in building a scale model board showing every building on campus. This was presented to President John Hannah and was on display in the MSU Administration Building for several years.



He graduated from MSU in 1962, with a degree in Landscape Architecture. After graduating, Jim worked for MSU Campus Park & Planning located in the Manley Miles Building until the spring of 1965.



He was employed at Rieth-Riley Construction Company in 1965 through December 1984. In 1974, became Lansing Area Superintendent for Rieth- Riley until their closure in 1984: Engineer for General Motors, Lansing from January 1985 - until his retirement in December 2005. During time at GM he was Treasurer of GM Supervisor Council and Chair of GM Fund Raising Committee.



He enjoyed spending time with family and friends at their cottage in Northern Michigan; fishing, riding their jet skis, being on their pontoon, snowmobiling, ice fishing and hunting.



He was Silver Lake Dune & Recreation Club President, GLAHA coach and President, Red Cedar Community Association board member and President.



He was an avid fan of MSU's Hockey team and Football team where he held season tickets for both teams for several years.



Surviving Jim are his wife Jan of 54 years, their two children and four grandsons. Jim was extremely proud of his family and their accomplishments.



Per Jim's request there will be no service or funeral. To honor his wishes however, the family would like to have a "Remembering Jim" luncheon to be announced at a future date.



In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to The Red Cross, The National USO, Sparrow Hospice of Lansing, or Visiting Angels of Okemos. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.greastlansing.com. Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary