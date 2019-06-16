|
|
James Arthur Gray "Art"
Lansing, MI - James Arthur Gray, passed away on June 8, 2019 at the age of 76. He was born on November 2, 1942 to Arthur Odell and Eloise (Leonard) Gray.
Art retired from Central Ford Truck in 2006. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, affectionately known as "PawPaw." Marianne was his soulmate for 57 years. They enjoyed traveling, going to the casino and gardening together. He was a Spartan and never missed a football or basketball game and also enjoyed woodworking.
Art was preceded in death by Marianne in 2015. He is survived by his children, Antoinette (Michael Richards) Fredline, Tracy (Johanna Pisani) Gray and Jacquelyn Montalvo; grandchildren, Stephanie, Allison and Caroline Fredline, Ciara and Arin Smith, Marissa Gray, Danielle, Michael, Lauren and Lucas Montalvo and two great grandsons, Lucas and Miles Smith.
A Memorial Service will be celebrated Friday, June 28, 2019, 10:00 AM at the Palmer, Bush and Jensen Family Funeral Home, Lansing Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Contributions may be made to the in memory of Art. Condolences can be made to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 16, 2019