Services
Palmer Bush& Jensen Family Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel - Lansing
520 E. Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI 48910
517-484-5349
For more information about
James Gray
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Palmer Bush& Jensen Family Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel - Lansing
520 E. Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI 48910
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Palmer Bush& Jensen Family Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel - Lansing
520 E. Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI 48910
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Arthur "Art" Gray


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Arthur "Art" Gray Obituary
James Arthur Gray "Art"

Lansing, MI - James Arthur Gray, passed away on June 8, 2019 at the age of 76. He was born on November 2, 1942 to Arthur Odell and Eloise (Leonard) Gray.



Art retired from Central Ford Truck in 2006. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, affectionately known as "PawPaw." Marianne was his soulmate for 57 years. They enjoyed traveling, going to the casino and gardening together. He was a Spartan and never missed a football or basketball game and also enjoyed woodworking.



Art was preceded in death by Marianne in 2015. He is survived by his children, Antoinette (Michael Richards) Fredline, Tracy (Johanna Pisani) Gray and Jacquelyn Montalvo; grandchildren, Stephanie, Allison and Caroline Fredline, Ciara and Arin Smith, Marissa Gray, Danielle, Michael, Lauren and Lucas Montalvo and two great grandsons, Lucas and Miles Smith.



A Memorial Service will be celebrated Friday, June 28, 2019, 10:00 AM at the Palmer, Bush and Jensen Family Funeral Home, Lansing Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.



Contributions may be made to the in memory of Art. Condolences can be made to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now