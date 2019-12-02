|
James Barnes
DeWitt - James Larue Barnes, age 94, of DeWitt, Michigan passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. James was born on May 27, 1925 in Lansing, Michigan to G. Ray and Myrtle M. Barnes. James was a 1942 graduate of Williamston High School. He proudly served his country with the United States Navy during WWII. James retired in 1986 from Motor Wheel Centrifuge Division after nearly 40 years of service. James was preceded in death by the love of his life Mary Caroline Barnes in 2011. They were married for 64 years. He was also preceded in death by his parents and brothers Harry L. and Donald R. Barnes. He is survived by his niece Cheryl (Bill) Ballard whom he loved like a daughter, sister Marjorie Bartley, sisters-in-law Loraine Metzger, Angela Metzger and many loving nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Please join his family for a Memorial Service in celebration of his life on Friday, December 6, 2019 beginning at 2:00 pm with visitation from 12:00 to 2:00 pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, 205 E. Washington, DeWitt, MI 48820 with Pastor Jim Mort officiating. Memorial Contributions in memory of James Larue Barnes may be made to Sparrow Hospice House of Mid Michigan, 1210 W Saginaw St, Lansing, MI 48915. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grdewitt.com for the Barnes family.
