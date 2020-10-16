Dr. James "Jim" Budd
Mason - Passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2020 at the age of 88. Jim was born on September 25, 1932 in Leslie, MI. He was a graduate of Leslie High School class of 1950 where he excelled in baseball, basketball, track and football and was named to the Athletic Hall of Fame. Jim proudly served in the United States Navy as a Medic during the Korean War. Upon returning home he went to College and eventually graduated from the Ohio College of Podiatry. Jim was the owner of Budd's Podiatry in Lansing and Mason which he operated for 26 years. He started Ka Tal Pa Arabians where he and his family bred, showed, and sold Arabian and Half Arabian horses. Jim also owned Budd's Gunisao Lake Lodge in Manitoba, Canada where he provided world class fly-in fishing trips. He was a former four-time Golden Glove winner in the State of Michigan and an avid big game hunter, making two separate African Safari Hunts and enjoyed traveling the world. Jim enjoyed spending seven months of the year in Frostproof, Florida where he has had a home since 1992.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister in law Barb Budd and sons, Brendon Budd and James Budd, Jr.
Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Ann Louise (Peabody) Budd; daughter, Marta (Nathan) Brown; sons, Michael (Terri) Budd, Keith Budd, Dustan (Jennie) Budd; daughter in law Lisa Budd, 15 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren; brother, Donald Budd and numerous extended family and friends.
