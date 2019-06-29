James D. Kwast



Lansing - James D. Kwast passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 26, 2019, at the age of 79. He is survived by his brother, Larry (Judy) Kwast; sister-in-law, Phyllis (Don) Dickinson; sons, Timothy (MaryAnn) Kwast, Steven (Karen) Kwast, Gregory (Amy) Kwast; grandchildren, Matthew, Shelby, Mark, Elizabeth, Emily, Evan, and Joseph; numerous extended family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Nancy E. Kwast; parents, Rudolph and Leola; brother, Wayne. James was second generation owner and the president of Kwast Bakeries in Lansing. He was a lifelong member of CVBC and a member of the Lansing Optimist Club. The funeral service will be at 11:00am Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Colonial Village Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Deepdale Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel from 5-8pm on Monday and at the church from 10:00am until service time. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the . Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.grlansing.com Published in Lansing State Journal from June 29 to June 30, 2019