James D. Noble
East Lansing - With the dignity, calm, and love he showed throughout his entire life, Jim Noble ended his journey on Friday, September 27, 2019. He was born in Fremont, Michigan on October 12, 1948 (a date which he considered to be a National Holiday!) Jim was a seeker of Truth, and always a fan of God's Universe—its stars and rainbows. His passion for life showed in his career in real estate. He did not sell houses, he sold homes that matched his buyers. The same passion showed in his singing. Every song had a message for healing, forgiveness, and happiness. And Jim was a teacher, holding classes at his home that were enlightening for all those who attended—and there were many. His door was always open. He is survived by several family members, and scores he considered to be family - you know who you are. As a treasure to the many who had the privilege to know and love him, he will be missed long after the sadness passes. A celebration of Jim's life will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Henry Center, 3535 Forest Road, Lansing, MI 48910. All are welcome. Jim would be honored to have donations made in his name to the Lansing Promise scholarship program of the Lansing School District.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Oct. 6, 2019