James "Jim" E. Nolan
Grand Ledge - Age 94, went to be with the love of his life, Phyllis, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. James was born June 9, 1925, in Monroe, MI, the son of Earl and Marie (Thoma) Nolan. Jim has been a Lansing resident since 1983, moving from Saginaw, MI. Jim was a proud World War II veteran, enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1943 upon graduation from high school. His Naval career began at Tufts University in Medford, MA, followed by Fire Control School in Rhode Island and then San Diego, CA. He served in the Pacific theater aboard the USS Allendale, and took part in the Battle of Okinawa. After the war, he embarked upon a career at Michigan Bell Telephone Co., starting as a lineman and advancing to management. After 39 years he retired in 1987 as a manager in Switching Systems - most notably Number Five Crossbar. Jim was active in Riverside Kiwanis in Saginaw, and served as president in 1976. In retirement he volunteered for 21 years repairing Talking Books for the Blind with the Library of Michigan Foundation. He and Phyllis often traveled, having visited Ireland, New England, and Florida for many winters where they enjoyed family, golf, and warmer weather. His passions included fishing, carpentry, gardening, and time spent with his children.
Jim was preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, Phyllis (Gilday) Nolan; his sisters, Mary Ellen Falconer and Sally Clock; brothers, John (Jack) Nolan and Thomas (Jerry) Nolan; son-in-law, Edward L. Boehm and granddaughter, Paige Manwell. James is survived by his children, Patricia Boehm, Kathleen (Terry) Manwell, Barbara (Kevin) Hendrick, Michelle Bullinger, Mary (Mike) Shimek and Robert (Desiree) Nolan; 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren
A Celebration of the Christian Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Gerard Catholic Church with Fr. John Klein as celebrant. Attendance will be limited to 250 people at the church and a face mask must be worn. The family will receive relatives and friends, Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Delta Chapel, 6020 W. Saginaw Hwy, Lansing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the charity of one's choice in memory of James.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 27 to May 31, 2020.