|
|
James Edward Blonde
Lansing - James Edward Blonde was born January 22, 1930 in Dewitt, Michigan to Paul E. Blonde and Iva (Farrier) Blonde. James died on November 15, 2019 at the age of 89 with his family by his side.
James graduated from St. Mary Cathedral High School in 1948. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He retired from General Motors and enjoyed his retirement traveling with his wife, Martha, while also working as a driver for Enterprise. He was an avid fan of the Detroit Tigers, the Detroit Red Wings, and all things Michigan State.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother and sister-in-law Paul and Cherie Blonde. He is survived by his best friend and wife, Martha, his five children, Kathe (Roger) Hatfield, Ann (Don) Nutt, Mary (Doug) Clark, Julie (David) Dunneback, and James (Kris) Blonde. James also leaves behind his much loved grandchildren, Julie Ginevan, Andrew (Sarah) Ginevan, Eliot Nutt, Matthew (Brandon) Nutt, Ted (Caitlin) Clark, Alex Clark, Jim Dunneback, Mary Margaret Dunneback, Anne Marie Dunneback, Jamey Blonde, Mary Frances Blonde, and John Blonde.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, 11:30 a.m., at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in East Lansing with Rev. Fr. Matthew Bonk, CSsR as Celebrant. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, 6-8 p.m. at Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel, and Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. until time of service at the church. A Rosary will be prayed Monday evening, 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019