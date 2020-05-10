James Eimer
Grand Ledge - James Roy Eimer lifelong Grand Ledge resident passed away May 9, 2020 in Lansing after a courageous battle with cancer and will be missed by his loving family and many friends. Jim was born August 21, 1937 in Grand Ledge to Orville (Dude) and Thelma Eimer. He graduated from Grand Ledge High School, Class of 1955. Jim worked for the City of Grand Ledge for over 40 years, holding various positions, and retired as the Director of Public Works. He took many fishing trips to Rice Lake in Canada and hunting trips out west with his friends over the years. Jim was a huge MSU fan and especially enjoyed women's basketball and volleyball. After his wife Jan passed away from cancer, Jim became actively involved in donating blood and plasma to the Red Cross to help those in a time of need. Spending time with family was very important; whether it was taking trips to Florida, spending time at the lake, or cooking a meal with enough food to feed an army, Jim cherished the time they were able to spend together. Jim is survived by children, Christine (Bob) Boyd and Mike (Kris Young) Eimer; grandchildren, Erica McDiarmid, Monica (Joe) Michael, Phil (Lindsay) Boyd, James and Andy Eimer; great-grandchildren, Jaden and Mia Michael, Samantha, Brad and Ben McDiarmid, Waylon Boyd, Braden and Abbygale Eimer; siblings, Annie (Tom) Spitzley, Chuck Eimer and Mary Beachnaw; brothers-in-law Gale (Dianne) Twitchell and Jim (Dawn) Twitchell; sisters-in-law, Karen Corts, Clara Twitchell and Carol Twitchell along with numerous nieces and nephews.Jim was preceded in death by his first wife Jan and second wife Carol; siblings, Bob Eimer, Mitzie Burton, numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in law. A gathering for family and friends will be announced when the current shelter in place restrictions have been lifted. Memorial contributions in Jim's name may be given to the Sparrow Cancer Center or the American Red Cross. A special thank you to the staff of Sparrow Health System. Arrangements by the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2020.