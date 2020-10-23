1/1
James Elmo Kerley
James Elmo Kerley

James Elmo Kerley, 89, of Ann Arbor, was born April 13, 1931 in California and died October 21, 2020 at the University of Michigan hospital after a brief illness. He joined the United States Marine Corps shortly after high school where on a blind date, he met and subsequently married the love of his life, fellow Marine, Theresa (Poggenpohl). Dad and "Bunny" were married for 40 years until her death. He is survived by seven children, daughters Catherine Kerley (Janice Best), Jeanne Domanski (David Domanski), Peggy Yeomans, and Lorraine Kerley (Doug Penoyer); and sons: James Kerley (Kelly), Robert Kerley, and Geoff Kerley (Beth), and preceded in death by infant daughter Patricia Ann. He is also preceded in death by an infant grandson Joseph, and his sister Verna Good. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Also remembering him are many close friends from Lurie Terrace and fellow Marines. Dad loved the Marine Corps, serving over 20 years, as a Drilling Instructor and later as a language translator in Arabic and Vietnamese. As a young Marine, he served in Japan where he converted to Catholicism and began his love of Christ. He also saw duty in both the Korean Conflict and Vietnam, before retiring as a Gunnery Sergeant in 1969. He often said, "Once a Marine, always a Marine". He belonged to many veterans organizations including the Marine Corps League. He also volunteered at the VA Hospital for many years. He was named Marine Corps Retiree of the Year in Michigan. He enjoyed collecting coins, miniature cars and Marine Corps memorabilia. He would have loved seeing his beloved Dodgers in the World Series. A funeral service will be 12 noon at the Muehlig Funeral Chapel with visitation from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service on Friday, October 30, 2020 followed by burial with honors at 2:30 P.M. at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly Michigan. Driving directions can be found on the funeral chapel website.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Muehlig Funeral Chapel

October 24, 2020
I'm very sorry for your loss. Jim is a good guy, we belonged to the VFW and Marine Corps League together He will be missed. Thank you Jim for your service to our country God bless you. Your family is in my prayers.
Semper Fi

Milton J Davis
Milton J Davis
Friend
