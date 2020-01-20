|
James Ernest Snoddy
James Ernest Snoddy, 87, passed away on January 19, 2020 at Visiting Nurses Hospice in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
James was born in Perrysville, Indiana on October 6, 1932 to James Elmer Snoddy and Edna Mae (Haworth) Snoddy. He was a 1950 graduate of Perrysville High School and received a Bachelor's degree in Education from Indiana State University in 1954. James received a Master of Arts in Education and Doctorate degree from the University of Illinois in 1967 and then accepted a professorship in Education at Michigan State University.
In August of 1954 Jim married Joanne Crowder and they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in 2019.
James is survived by his wife Joanne and children Ryan (Kristen) Snoddy of Kokomo, Indiana and Elise (Snoddy) Ramel of Fort Wayne, Indiana. James is also survived by his grandchildren Adria (Snoddy) and husband Jeremy Minniear of South Bend, Indiana; Aaron and wife Kelsey (O'Shaughnessy) Snoddy of Indianapolis; and Clare Ramel of Fort Wayne, Indiana. He is also survived by his niece Marilyn Goff of Zionsville, Indiana. James was preceded in death by his parents James Elmer and Edna Mae Snoddy, infant sister, half-sister Leah Rae Goff, and son-in-law Lloyd Ramel.
Visitation for Jim Snoddy will be held on January 22, 2020 at Shelby Funeral Home in Covington, Indiana from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a charitable gift to Howard County Meals On Wheels or Fort Wayne Civic Theatre. For full obituary visit Shelbyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020