|
|
James Esp
DeWitt - James Esp, 69, of DeWitt, Michigan passed away on November 20, 2019. Born in Waukegan, IL, Jim graduated from St. Anastasia Elementary School, Carmel Catholic High School and the University of Illinois Chicago Circle.
Jim loved nature and sports, especially golf. He had a kind heart and a love of people, he truly enjoyed getting to know all who crossed his path. He lived his life with purpose and understood the importance of family and friends.
Jim was passionate about his work and had been employed with Osco Drug Stores, Genovese/Eckerd Drug Stores and Photo Marketing Association. He traveled internationally on behalf of Photo Marketing Association, leaving behind many fond friends and colleagues throughout the world.
Jim is survived by his beloved immediate family: Spouse, Diane; Sons, Matthew (Julie) and Todd (Susana); and adored granddaughter, Alexis; also, brothers Robert (Bobbi), Richard (Wendy), David, Charles (Sally) and John (Nancy); numerous nephews and nieces; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ronald.
There will be a Memorial Life Tribute on December 15, 2019 from 1- 5p.m. at Bonnie Brook Golf Course (Prayer service 2p.m.), 2800 N. Lewis Ave., Waukegan, IL. There will also be a Memorial Life Tribute in Michigan, a date and location to be confirmed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cole Academy East, 2921 Coleman Rd, East Lansing, MI 48823.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019