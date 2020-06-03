James F. Archer



Forest Knolls, CA - James Francis Archer, 79, passed May 1, 2020, at his home after tenaciously battling cancer for five years. He is survived by his wife, Lynn Kushel Archer and daughter Kristine J. Archer Gow; grandchildren Antoinette Morris and Cassondra and Damian Gow; great grandchildren Katilynn and Adrian; sister Kay Archer Erb; nieces and nephews Tamara Erb McCauley and Steve, David and Laura Archer; and his canine companion Carmelita. Jim was preceded in death by his parents John S. and Beryl C. (Little) Archer and his brother S. John Archer.



Jim was born in Lansing; his family lived near downtown where he was influenced by Lansing Parks and Recreation and YMCA. Jim was a member of the J. W. Sexton High School Class of 1958. He attended Michigan State University, where he developed expertise in computer programming. He moved to the San Francisco Bay Area and started a computer business, Archer Engineering, providing services throughout his community.



A loyal MSU Spartan, Jim was also a fan of the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco 49ers, and held hope for glory returning to Detroit Lions. Music played a major role in Jim's life, as he was a volunteer disc jockey on a local radio station and created a sound studio for local musicians. He also had a talent for home improvement and building projects -- there wasn't a job he couldn't tackle. Jim had a quest for knowledge throughout his life: he was a beekeeper, bird watcher, self-taught pianist, and discovered the world of microbes with a newly acquired microscope.



Jim lived in Marin County surrounded by redwood trees, yet only miles from the Point Reyes National Seashore, allowing him to enjoy nature in abundance. He loved to return to Michigan every summer to be with family and friends. The family cottage held a special place in his heart. Jim maintained a lifelong friendship with his Lansing friend Jesse Sutton, who presided over Jim and Lynn's wedding at a beautiful horse ranch setting in Woodacre, Calif. Jim will be missed by all who appreciated his humor, knowledge and generosity. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date in Marin County.









