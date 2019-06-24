|
James F. Dumond
Mulliken - Age 75, passed away June 20, 2019. He was born October 27, 1943 in St. Johns, a son of Harmon M. and Alice E. (Imhoff) Dumond. Jim retired from Feldpausch Food Stores after 42 years. He was a devoted Scout Master of (Sunfield) Troop 157, after which he continued to train other Scout Leaders. Jim was a life-long bowler and in retirement joined the "boys" at Sundance Chevrolet and hit the road delivering cars. He was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Dumond. Surviving is his loving wife of 50 years, Sue (Goodrich) Dumond; sons, Mike (Julie) and Vern (Cindy) Dumond; grandsons, Tyler, Clay, Sidney and Alex Dumond; brother and hunting buddy, John (Sharon) Dumond and nieces and nephews. Memorial services 11:30 A.M. Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Sunfield United Brethern Church with Pastor Darrel Bosworth officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11:30 A.M. at the church on Wednesday. Arrangements by Barker-Leik Funeral Home, Mulliken.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 24, 2019