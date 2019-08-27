Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 East Middle Street
Williamston, MI 48895
(517) 655-2158
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 East Middle Street
Williamston, MI 48895
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 East Middle Street
Williamston, MI 48895
Rosary
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
7:30 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 East Middle Street
Williamston, MI 48895
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
157 High St
Williamston, MI
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
157 High St
Williamston, MI
Williamston - James F. Fleser, 82, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 157 High St. in Williamston. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass at church, and on Tuesday, August 27 from 2pm-4pm and 6pm to 8pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, Williamston Chapel, 205 E. Middle St. in Williamston, with a Rosary to be prayed at 7:30pm. View complete obituary at www.grwilliamston.
