|
|
James F. Fleser
Williamston - James F. Fleser, 82, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 157 High St. in Williamston. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass at church, and on Tuesday, August 27 from 2pm-4pm and 6pm to 8pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, Williamston Chapel, 205 E. Middle St. in Williamston, with a Rosary to be prayed at 7:30pm. View complete obituary at www.grwilliamston.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 27, 2019