Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 E Washington
DeWitt, MI 48820
(517) 669-6465
Resources
More Obituaries for James Shapow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Frederick Shapow


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Frederick Shapow Obituary
James Frederick Shapow

DeWitt - James Frederick Shapow, 78, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 in DeWitt, Michigan. Born July 16, 1941 in Bay City, Michigan to Nicholas and Anna (Kozlow) Shapow. James loved fishing, hunting, golfing, playing Euchre and Black Jack, traveling the world, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was an MSU Spartan fan and enjoyed many football and basketball games, tailgate parties, and golf outings. He was very proud of his Russian heritage and carried on with the traditions of ice fishing, Russian cuisine, and folk dancing. He volunteered his time and knowledge to many organizations, including the Bridgeport Jaycees, the Bridgeport Band Boosters, Catholic Family Services, Ducks Unlimited, Neighborhood Watch, and the Boy Scouts.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother William, and sister Doris.

James will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 59 years, Marjorie (Christian) Shapow; his children Michael (Candice), Tony, and Tracey (Larry) Fair; his grandchildren Victoria, Nicole, Gabrielle, and Olivia Shapow and Michael, Matthew, and Madison Fair and Tatum Shapow; close friends Melissa Shapow, Katie Lewis, Clayton Haddock, Alex Okseh, Roger Foster, Enrique Falls, and Darwin Nitz. James is also survived by brother-in-law Theodore Christian, Jr., sister-in-law Eleanor Marker, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, clients, business associates, and friends.

A private funeral Mass at St. Gerard church in Lansing will be held for the family. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Michigan or the .
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
Download Now