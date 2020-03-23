|
|
James Frederick Shapow
DeWitt - James Frederick Shapow, 78, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 in DeWitt, Michigan. Born July 16, 1941 in Bay City, Michigan to Nicholas and Anna (Kozlow) Shapow. James loved fishing, hunting, golfing, playing Euchre and Black Jack, traveling the world, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was an MSU Spartan fan and enjoyed many football and basketball games, tailgate parties, and golf outings. He was very proud of his Russian heritage and carried on with the traditions of ice fishing, Russian cuisine, and folk dancing. He volunteered his time and knowledge to many organizations, including the Bridgeport Jaycees, the Bridgeport Band Boosters, Catholic Family Services, Ducks Unlimited, Neighborhood Watch, and the Boy Scouts.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother William, and sister Doris.
James will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 59 years, Marjorie (Christian) Shapow; his children Michael (Candice), Tony, and Tracey (Larry) Fair; his grandchildren Victoria, Nicole, Gabrielle, and Olivia Shapow and Michael, Matthew, and Madison Fair and Tatum Shapow; close friends Melissa Shapow, Katie Lewis, Clayton Haddock, Alex Okseh, Roger Foster, Enrique Falls, and Darwin Nitz. James is also survived by brother-in-law Theodore Christian, Jr., sister-in-law Eleanor Marker, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, clients, business associates, and friends.
A private funeral Mass at St. Gerard church in Lansing will be held for the family. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Michigan or the .
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 29, 2020