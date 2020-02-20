Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Pilgrim United Methodist Church
2965 W. Parks Rd.
St. Johns, MI
James G. Becker


1940 - 2020
James G. Becker Obituary
James G. Becker

St. Johns - James G. Becker passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the age of 79. He was born September 23, 1940 in St. Johns the son of Lawrence and Theda (Redman) Becker. Jim was a graduate of Rodney B. Wilson High School in St. Johns, Class of 1958 and continued his education at Michigan State University earning a Bachelor's Degree. During his time at MSU he was a member of the Farm House Fraternity and ROTC. He was an active member of the Pilgrim United Methodist Church for several years. Jim was a lifelong farmer and enjoyed spending his time outdoors; the great love of his woods was demonstrated with many woodworking projects. He was also an active member of several agricultural groups, serving on the Board of Directors for the Clinton County Farm Bureau and was Past President of Ovid Local Michigan Milk Producers Association.

He was loved by all of his family and friends, far and near; Jim always had a good story or joke to tell.

Surviving is his wife Vickie, two daughters, Jill (Chris) Weber and Jamie (Andy) Hall; stepchildren, Daniel (Sue) Rittersdorf, Donald (Lori) Rittersdorf, Kenneth (MaryAnn) Rittersdorf and Deborah (Randy) Knapp; grandchildren, Bailey (Chris) Sikora and Josh (Mercedes) Hall; ten step grandchildren; three great grandchildren with two more to arrive soon and a brother, Gerry (Wilda) Becker. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister and brother-in-law, Muriel and Bill Fitzpatrick. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Pilgrim United Methodist Church 2965 W. Parks Rd. St. Johns with Pastor Andy Croel officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends 2-4 and 6-8 PM Friday, February 21 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns. Memorials may be made to Pilgrim United Methodist Church or Sparrow Hospice.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
