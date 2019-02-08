James G. Benington



Lansing - On February 3, 2019, James G. Benington, 65, left this earth. He was born June 13, 1953, in Lansing, MI, the son of John E. Benington and Barbara N. (LeFevre) Benington. Jim was a lifelong resident of Lansing, MI. He graduated from Lansing Catholic High School and studied at Lansing Community College. Jim was involved in the world of sports as an umpire and referee. He was self-employed as a "strategic intercessory spiritual mapper of cities", also known as a taxi/Uber driver. Jim was predeceased by his father, John, and his brother-in-law, Ellis Perraut. He is survived by his mother, Barbara; his brothers, John (Gale), Peter (Kathryn), Casey (Denise) and Paul; his sisters, Joan (John) Mackson, Marianne Perraut, Tina Benington and Nancy Benington; and many nieces and nephews. A service of remembrance will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Gorsline Runciman in East Lansing, MI. Visitation will be from 2-3 and the service will begin at 3. Memories and condolences may be shared at greastlansing.com Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary