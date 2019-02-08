Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
(517) 337-9745
For more information about
James Benington
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Benington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James G. Benington


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James G. Benington Obituary
James G. Benington

Lansing - On February 3, 2019, James G. Benington, 65, left this earth. He was born June 13, 1953, in Lansing, MI, the son of John E. Benington and Barbara N. (LeFevre) Benington. Jim was a lifelong resident of Lansing, MI. He graduated from Lansing Catholic High School and studied at Lansing Community College. Jim was involved in the world of sports as an umpire and referee. He was self-employed as a "strategic intercessory spiritual mapper of cities", also known as a taxi/Uber driver. Jim was predeceased by his father, John, and his brother-in-law, Ellis Perraut. He is survived by his mother, Barbara; his brothers, John (Gale), Peter (Kathryn), Casey (Denise) and Paul; his sisters, Joan (John) Mackson, Marianne Perraut, Tina Benington and Nancy Benington; and many nieces and nephews. A service of remembrance will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Gorsline Runciman in East Lansing, MI. Visitation will be from 2-3 and the service will begin at 3. Memories and condolences may be shared at greastlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
Download Now