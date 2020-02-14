|
|
Dr. James G. Morgan
Perry - Dr. James G. Morgan of Perry, MI passed away February 13, 2020. He was born in Flint, MI to Katherine and Gilbert Morgan on March 3rd, 1942. He attended Flint schools and was chosen to attend Flint Technical High School as a sophomore where he participated in his favorite sports, baseball and football every year. He attended Flint Community College 2 years before being accepted at University of Michigan where he received a major in Engineering and move to Florida to earn money to return to medical school. He returned to Michigan and was accepted at Michigan State's new School of Osteopathic Medicine where he was in the first graduating class. Through the years he became a well known and beloved Doctor in the Perry community and in return loved the families he came into contact with. He donated his time providing physicals to the track team and football players at the high school and loved watching them at their events. Jim was an active runner across Michigan, participating in numerous races and fun runs, and participated in and completed the Boston Marathon. He loved his many running buddies and will be urging them on to reach their next best times. Jim leaves his children Anne Kenney (James), James G. Morgan Jr., grandchildren James, Clark, Hazel, and Nora, his siblings Mary Fancher (Tom), Bob Morgan (Ellen) and Linda Summerer (Bruce), as well as his longtime companion Mary Longcore. He and his smiles will be dearly missed. Memorial contributions may be made to the Perry or Morrice Track and Field teams. Arrangements entrusted to Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Rd., Swartz Creek. Tributes may be shared at
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020