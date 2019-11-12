|
|
James (Jim) Gillespie
East Lansing - James (Jim) Gillespie of East Lansing, Michigan died at Timber Ridge Village with his wife by his side, Sunday, November 10, 2019. He was born August 11, 1926, in Henryetta, Oklahoma to Paul and Leslie (Roberts) Gillespie. The family moved to Detroit when Jim was a child.
He graduated from Cass Technical High School, served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, surviving an assault by conventional bombers and an unrelenting kamikaze attack on his ship, the USS Laffey in the Battle of Okinawa. After the war he earned a B.S. degree from Wayne State University, worked for Holley Carburetor and GM Oldsmobile Division, specializing in high energy ignition, closed loop carburetion, secondary air injection and all phases of exhaust emissions. He retired in March 1982.
Jim was an avid golfer - golfing every day - and loved traveling, visiting family and friends, and golfing all over the country. He was a talented cook of gourmet food and enjoyed dining out.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Judith Belknap, son Scott Gillespie and grandson Benjamin Burke-Gillespie. Jim is survived by his wife of 44 years, Zoe Slagle, seven children Bruce (Jane Klayman) Gillespie of New Mexico, Mark (Carol) Gillespie of Michigan, David Gillespie of California, Robb (Melinda Stuber) Gillespie of Michigan, Hollis Gillespie of Nevada, Paula (Philip) Robison of Michigan and Paul Gillespie of California, two step-sons, Brad (Lynne) Slagle of Michigan and Clark Slagle of Michigan, 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The family expresses heartfelt gratitude to the staffs of Timber Ridge Village and Sparrow Home Hospice for their loving care and support.
A Celebration of Jim's Life will be held at a later date. You may make a tribute gift in Jim's name to the Evans Scholars Foundation for golf scholarships at 1 Briar Road, Golf, IL 60029-0301 or www.wgaesf.org.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 17, 2019