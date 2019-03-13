James Gonda



DeWitt - James Michael Gonda of DeWitt, Michigan passed away on March 11, 2019 at the age of 75.



James graduated from Cass Tech High School in Detroit, Michigan and went on to be a successful sales person for Steelcase, Hayworth, Herman Miller, DBI and then owner of JMG Consulting.



He was a member of several organizations throughout his life. As a child he was a Boy Scout earning the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank available. As an adult he was a former member of the Masonic Temple and is a member of the fraternal order of Eagles earning Golden Eagle.



James loved sports especially golf and bowling. He was inducted into the Lansing Bowling Hall of Fame as well as receiving numerous local and state sporting achievements for various sports. He also loved watching the MSU Spartans.



He loved spending time with his family. He was especially fond of cheering his grandchildren on at their sporting events. James was a member of Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church of Lansing.



He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Janet Gonda; daughters, Kimberly (Fred) Toman of Owosso, Michigan, Stacy (Kevin) Dowdy of Dewitt, Michigan, Melissa (Ryan) Thompson of Grand Rapids, Michigan; brother, Michael (Cheryl) Gonda of Troy, Michigan; grandchildren, Tyler Grogitsky, Gabe Toman, Bryce Toman, Dayna Dowdy, Dekan Dowdy, Dominic Dowdy, Jazmyn Thompson, Cruz Thompson; brother in laws Roger DeGreef of Washington, Michigan, Richard DeGreef of Shelby Township, Michigan; special nephew, Steven (Kerri) Gonda of Royal Oak Michigan, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



James is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Gonda; father, James Gonda; mother in law, Edith DeGreef and father in law, Joseph DeGreef.



Visitation for James will be Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 2-4pm and 5-8pm. Funeral Service will be Friday, March 15, 2019 at 1pm with visitation one hour prior. All services will be held at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel 900 E. Michigan Ave. Lansing, Michigan 48912.



In Lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to either; 3940 Peninsular Drive SE suite 180, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49546 or American Kidney Foundation 1169 Oak Valley Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48108. Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary