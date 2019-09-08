Services
Leslie Funeral Home
109 North Church St.
Leslie, MI 49251
(517) 878-6600
For more information about
James Myall
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Leslie Funeral Home
109 North Church St.
Leslie, MI 49251
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mason First Presbyterian Church
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Mason First Presbyterian Church
131 E. Maple Street
Mason, MI
James Henry Myall Jr.


1941 - 2019
James Henry Myall Jr. Obituary
James Henry Myall, Jr.

Mason, MI - James Henry Myall, Jr., 77, went to be with the Lord on Sept 1, 2019. Services honoring James' life will be held on Tuesday, Sept 10 at 11:00 a.m. at Mason First Presbyterian Church, 131 E. Maple Street, Mason, with Rev. Bill Pinches officiating. Family will receive friends on Monday, Sept 9 from 4-7 p.m. at Vickers Leslie Funeral Home, 109 N. Church Street in Leslie, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place after the service at Maple Grove Cemetery in Mason followed by a luncheon at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to Sparrow Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to Vickers Leslie Funeral Home, P.O. Box 503, Leslie, MI 49251. 517-878-6600.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 8, 2019
