James Henry Myall, Jr.
Mason, MI - James Henry Myall, Jr., 77, went to be with the Lord on Sept 1, 2019. Services honoring James' life will be held on Tuesday, Sept 10 at 11:00 a.m. at Mason First Presbyterian Church, 131 E. Maple Street, Mason, with Rev. Bill Pinches officiating. Family will receive friends on Monday, Sept 9 from 4-7 p.m. at Vickers Leslie Funeral Home, 109 N. Church Street in Leslie, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place after the service at Maple Grove Cemetery in Mason followed by a luncheon at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to Sparrow Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to Vickers Leslie Funeral Home, P.O. Box 503, Leslie, MI 49251. 517-878-6600.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 8, 2019