James I. "Jim" Burrell
1937 - 2020
James I. "Jim" Burrell

Lansing - Jim went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 15, 2020. He was born July 28, 1937 in Mason to the late Ivan and Hazel (Fett) Burrell.

Jim was a proud U.S. Veteran, serving in the Army for three years. He later worked 21 years at MSU as a mechanic and then GM-Product Engineering as a mechanic. Jim went to driving school at MIS-International Institute of Performance Driving, where he drove Formula Ford. Unfortunately the school closed shortly after he started his education, and he never fulfilled his dream of becoming a race car driver. Jim did build his own engine for Drag Car Racing and also drove go-carts, winning many races! Jim was a devoted member of West Lansing Church of Christ, helping his wife with the Babies go to Bible School class for 7 years.

He was a loving and caring husband and father and is survived by his wife Geraldine and daughter Amy Jo (Michael) Blik.

The funeral service for Jim Burrell will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the West Lansing Church of Christ, 5505 W. St Joseph Hwy, Lansing, MI 48917; interment will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 3:00-6:00 p.m. Friday at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Johnson University, Knoxville, TN.








Published in Lansing State Journal from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
SEP
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
West Lansing Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
