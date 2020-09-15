James I. "Jim" BurrellLansing - Jim went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 15, 2020. He was born July 28, 1937 in Mason to the late Ivan and Hazel (Fett) Burrell.Jim was a proud U.S. Veteran, serving in the Army for three years. He later worked 21 years at MSU as a mechanic and then GM-Product Engineering as a mechanic. Jim went to driving school at MIS-International Institute of Performance Driving, where he drove Formula Ford. Unfortunately the school closed shortly after he started his education, and he never fulfilled his dream of becoming a race car driver. Jim did build his own engine for Drag Car Racing and also drove go-carts, winning many races! Jim was a devoted member of West Lansing Church of Christ, helping his wife with the Babies go to Bible School class for 7 years.He was a loving and caring husband and father and is survived by his wife Geraldine and daughter Amy Jo (Michael) Blik.The funeral service for Jim Burrell will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the West Lansing Church of Christ, 5505 W. St Joseph Hwy, Lansing, MI 48917; interment will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 3:00-6:00 p.m. Friday at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Johnson University, Knoxville, TN.