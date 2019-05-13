Services Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes 621 South Jefferson Mason , MI 48854 (517) 676-2447 Resources More Obituaries for James Ireland Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Ireland

Mason - James M. Ireland, 81 - It is with love and sadness that the family of Jim Ireland announces his passing on May 10, 2019. He was born February 8, 1938, to the last Edward and Ruth (Bateman) Ireland. Jim leaves behind a large, loving family that includes his wife, Claudia (Smith) Ireland and seven children including James H. (Delores) Ireland, Gary D. (Connie) Ireland, Kenneth C. (Mary) Ireland, Lynne M. (Mike) Denny, Steven M. (Jenny) Ireland, Lori A. Ireland and Doletha M. Ireland. He is also survived by 23 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brothers Ed Ireland and William Ireland and survived by his sister Barb Ireland and sisters-in-law Joanne Ireland, Deanna Ireland, Diane Hull, Marilyn (Charlie) Adams, and Nancy Fox and brother-in-law Phil (Dorothy Ann) Smith. Jim graduated from Mason High School in 1955 and went on to attend MSU. While there he worked on the MSU Stadium expansion in 1957 while studying engineering. Shortly after that, Jim decided to change his major to become an accountant and graduated from MSU in 1961. After working for a few years for Oldsmobile and then the State of Michigan, Jim started working for an accounting firm where he became a CPA. Jim spent the remainder of his career working as a CPA, a job that he loved. Over the years he worked for a few firms and ultimately became a partner in his own firm and worked until he was 79 years old. Jim loved being a CPA and loved working with his clients over the years. Jim considered being a CPA as his hobby. Jim and Claudia were married on August 14, 1959 and began raising their large family when their first was born in 1961, followed by 6 more children. Over the years they also provided homes for foster children. Jim was a good provider for his family as it grew, financially and through the love he brought to the family. Jim and his family enjoyed many family trips over the years, camping in various locations around the state and across the country, frequently canoeing together. These family trips extended to trips together even as the children grew, married, and brought grandchildren on the trips. A couple of special trips for Jim included the trips to the Irish Festival in Muskegon and a trip to Ireland with family. He also accompanied Claudia on several trips to Mexico and other areas for scuba diving. Jim and Claudia also camped with the Country Campers in recent years. Jim was a member of the Masons and was a Past Master of Mason Blue Lodge 70. He also attended Mason First Methodist Church with his family. Over the years he served the church in many capacities and served on many of the committees of the church. Jim will be sadly missed by all of those who have known and him. We will remember him for the ways in which he has enriched all of our lived through his humor and his love of family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mason First United Methodist Church 201 E Ash St, Mason, MI 48854. For service information please check the website at www.grbdmason.com where you may also leave online memories and condolences. Published in Lansing State Journal on May 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries