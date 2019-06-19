|
|
James J. Jackson
Lansing - James J. Jackson went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the age of 70. Born February 5, 1949 to Sam and Riferle (Randle) Jackson in Chicago, Illinois. Jim attended Chicago State University. He was a 30-year State Executive for the Michigan Secretary of State. Jim was a internationally syndicated opinion columnist with columns published in multiple languages; he was also a prolific writer serving years on boards for the Amy Foundation, and the Lansing State Journal's Editorial Advisory Board. He was an accomplished author publishing his book, "In All Things… Moral Reflections & Decisions on Life Issues." He had a passion for missionary work, and he traveled both locally and abroad.
A devoted, active member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Holt. He was a big fan of MSU and loved working sideline security for the home football games. Preceding Jim in death were his parents and three sisters. Surviving are his wife, Donna Jackson; daughters, Victoria (Henry) Melendez, Teresa Jackson, Kindra Jackson, Jennifer (Maxwell Nkansah) Jackson-Nkansah; 12 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers and 3 sisters as well as many nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life to be held 11AM Friday, June 28, 2019 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church. 2418 N Aurelius Rd., Holt, MI 48842.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 19, 2019