James J. Johnston
James J. Johnston

Delta Township - Age 61, died on May 21, 2020. He was born in Detroit, MI on October 22, 1958 to John A. and Dorothy L. Johnston. Jim was a 1976 graduate of Waverly High School and attended Western Michigan University and University of Colorado. He enjoyed careers in retail, managing and owning restaurants, and being an owner and broker in commercial real estate. He loved golfing and enjoyed fishing with friends. Left to cherish his memories are his brothers and sister, Robert (Debbie), Susan (Gary), William (Tracey), his nieces and nephews, Jason (Bethany), Andrew (Karen), Eric (Laura), Jennifer (David), Kyle (Chelsea), Jack (Emily), Katherine (Olivia), Elaine and Megan; Great nieces and great-nephews, Madison, Macy, Max, Elijah, Mason, Joseph, Colleena, Claire, Grace, and Theodore; many other family members and friends. Jim was preceded in death by his parents. Contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association in memory of Jim. Arrangement by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com




Published in Lansing State Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
