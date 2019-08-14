|
|
James Joseph Ryckman
North Adams, MA - James Joseph Ryckman, 73 of North Adams, MA died Friday, August 9, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.
He was born in Detroit, Michigan on December 21, 1945 son of Lulu Mae (Stansberry) Ryckman and the late David Merrill Ryckman. He graduated from Alma College.
James was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the US Army. He was last employed as an Associate Pastor of New Covenant Christian Church and School in Lansing, MI.
The most important things in James' life were his faith in Jesus Christ and his family. He made an enormous impact on the world for the Lord through his church, the school, and in his life. He never tired of talking with people, sharing his faith, his wisdom, and giving an encouraging word and sharing the joy he was known for. He was an outstanding husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend.
His first wife was Sharlene Patricia (McClintic) Ryckman who died in 2003. Survivors include his wife, Jo Ann (Pisano) Crosby Ryckman whom he married on January 26, 2008; his mother, Lulu Mae Ryckman of Omaha, NE; two daughters, Kristina (Keith) Ried of Lansing, MI and Mary (Andy) Brewood of Manchester, England; two sons- Adam (Jenn) Ryckman of Lansing, MI and David (Jennifer) Ryckman of Hartsville, TN; and one stepson, Zachary (Kelly) Crosby of Bloomingdale, OH. He also leaves thirteen grandchildren; one brother, Kirk (Debbie) Ryckman of Omaha, NE and nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A memorial service to celebrate the life of James Ryckman will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2 p.m. at New Covenant Christian Church, 4415 West St. Joseph Highway Lansing, MI. Burial will be in Wacousta Cemetery in Wacousta, MI. A memorial service will be at a later date in North Adams. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndag nolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 14, 2019