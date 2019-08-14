Services
New Covenant Christian Church
4415 W St Joseph Hwy
Lansing, MI 48917
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
New Covenant Christian Church
4415 West St. Joseph Highway
Lansing, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Ryckman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Joseph Ryckman


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Joseph Ryckman Obituary
James Joseph Ryckman

North Adams, MA - James Joseph Ryckman, 73 of North Adams, MA died Friday, August 9, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.

He was born in Detroit, Michigan on December 21, 1945 son of Lulu Mae (Stansberry) Ryckman and the late David Merrill Ryckman. He graduated from Alma College.

James was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the US Army. He was last employed as an Associate Pastor of New Covenant Christian Church and School in Lansing, MI.

The most important things in James' life were his faith in Jesus Christ and his family. He made an enormous impact on the world for the Lord through his church, the school, and in his life. He never tired of talking with people, sharing his faith, his wisdom, and giving an encouraging word and sharing the joy he was known for. He was an outstanding husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend.

His first wife was Sharlene Patricia (McClintic) Ryckman who died in 2003. Survivors include his wife, Jo Ann (Pisano) Crosby Ryckman whom he married on January 26, 2008; his mother, Lulu Mae Ryckman of Omaha, NE; two daughters, Kristina (Keith) Ried of Lansing, MI and Mary (Andy) Brewood of Manchester, England; two sons- Adam (Jenn) Ryckman of Lansing, MI and David (Jennifer) Ryckman of Hartsville, TN; and one stepson, Zachary (Kelly) Crosby of Bloomingdale, OH. He also leaves thirteen grandchildren; one brother, Kirk (Debbie) Ryckman of Omaha, NE and nieces and nephews.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A memorial service to celebrate the life of James Ryckman will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2 p.m. at New Covenant Christian Church, 4415 West St. Joseph Highway Lansing, MI. Burial will be in Wacousta Cemetery in Wacousta, MI. A memorial service will be at a later date in North Adams. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndag nolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.