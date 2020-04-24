Services
James McCue
James K. McCue


1922 - 2020
James K. McCue

Lansing - James Kenneth McCue (Ken), 97, of Lansing, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Ken was born September 26, 1922 in Lansing, Michigan to William and Rose (Daly) McCue. After graduating from St. Mary's high school in Lansing he attended Assumption College in Windsor, Ontario. Ken is a World War II veteran serving in the Army Military Police Corps and was a compositor at the Lansing State Journal for 32 years prior to retirement.

Ken is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 61 years, Kathryn McCue, and one grandchild. He is survived by his five children Suzanne (Todd) Nicholson, Kathryn (Dave) Gillison, Barbara (Pat) Crockett, James (Carol) McCue, and Michael McCue. Ken's legacy includes 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

The family will have a private graveside service, and a memorial Mass will be held in the future. Those wishing to may make memorial contributions in his honor to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul at the Church of the Resurrection. Friends may sign the online guestbook at:

Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
