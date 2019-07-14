|
James L. Britton
Holt - Born December 17, 1924 in Coldwater, Michigan the son of James and Achsah Britton, died Friday, July 12, 2019 at the age of 94. A graduate of Union City Public Schools and Michigan State University he retired in 1984 from the Michigan Dept. of Transportation after 26 years of service. He was a member of the Mt. Hope United Methodist Church and active in various volunteer activities such as, driving the children to Youth Haven Ranch, Mt. Hope yard maintenance, serving dinner at the City Rescue Mission, evening help at Family and Child Service, and the Small Household bank. He served 5 years in the U.S. Army Air Force, Air Transport Command, stateside and North Africa during WWII. He enjoyed photography, boating, and music. Jim was proceeded in death by his parents and his wife Juanita Britton in 2011. Jim is survived by his son, Murray Britton of Little Rock, daughters, Deborah Ferrer of Virginia and Annette Sullivan of Virginia, 11 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Hillside Cemetery in St. Clair, Michigan. In memory of Jim memorials may be made to the City Rescue Mission of Lansing where Jim enjoyed volunteering.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 14, 2019