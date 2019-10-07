|
|
James L. Gant
Lansing - James Lawrence Gant went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, October 3, 2019 at McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital in Lansing, Michigan. Age 88 years. He was born October 26, 1931 in Pensacola, Florida to Forest Gant and Addie Johnson Gant. He served in the United States Army for 21 years and was a purple heart recipient. James was a Korean Era Conflict, Vietnam Era Conflict, and Peacetime Veteran; he was a true Patriot.
James leaves to cherish his memories his wife of over 50 years, Dortha Gant; his children, Larry Gant, Fred Gant, Bruce (Evette) Gant, Jackie Gant, Patricia Spitzley, Denise Gant and Kameshia Gant; grandchildren, Bruce Jr., Courtney, Carla, Ashanti, Gabrielle, Jasmine, Jordan, and Trevor; sister, Alma Berry; many other relatives and friends.
Services will be Wednesday, October 9, 2019 with visitation at 11:00 a.m. and funeral services at 12:00 p.m. at Holmes Road Church of Christ, 321 E. Holmes Road, Lansing, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Oct. 7, 2019