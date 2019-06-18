Services
Apsey Funeral Home
3467 Main Street
Deckerville, MI 48427
(800) 376-3574
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Apsey Funeral Home
3467 Main Street
Deckerville, MI 48427
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
1801 E. Palms Rd
Palms, MI
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
1801 E. Palms Rd.
Palms, MI
James L. Oswald


James L. Oswald Obituary
James L. Oswald

Palms - James L. Oswald, age 83, of Palms, passed away Saturday June 15, 2019 in McLaren Port Huron Hospital.

He was born January 16, 1936 in Minden City, the son of the late Raymond and Sarah (Stroschein) Oswald.

On June 22, 1957 he married Marie H. Gentner at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Ruth.

Jim grew up in the Minden City area. He attended school at Hunt Country School and graduated from Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School in 1954. Jim was a lifelong area farmer and worked as a Rural Letter Carrier out of Palms and Minden City for forty-one years. He also served as a Delaware Township trustee for several years. Jim was a Lector and Eucharistic at St. Patrick's Church and a member of the K of C's Sandusky Council and the St. Patrick's Men's Club. He enjoyed playing cards, gardening, pheasant hunting, fishing and traveling.

Jim is survived by his wife, Marie H. Oswald of Palms, nine children, Cynthia (Eugene) Kociba of Frankenmuth, Judith (David) Allen of Delta Twp., Linda (Irish) Gallagher of Benton Harbor, Mike (Crystal) Oswald of Richmond, Pat (Charlotte) Oswald of Deckerville, Mary (Scott ) Sheltrown of Farmington Hills, Mark (Tangi) Oswald of Mt. Pleasant, Lori (Chad) Geiger of Brown City and James (Rachel) Oswald of Greenville; twenty-five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; two brothers John (Sandy) Oswald of Remus, Robert (Elaine) Oswald of St. Clair Shores; one sister Mrs. Mary Messing of Harbor Beach; and three brothers-in-law Robert Booms of Harbor Beach.,Melvin Gentner of Ruth and Robert Gentner of Houghton Lake. Also, several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Fr. Raymond Oswald and Richard Oswald; one sister Mrs. Shirley Booms; brother-in-law Gerald Messing and sister-in-law Beatrice Oswald and grandson Raymond Geiger.

A funeral mass for James L. Oswald will be held at 11:00 AM., Wednesday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church Palms, officiated by Fr. Rick Bokinskie. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be 2:00-8:00 PM., Tuesday in the Apsey Funeral Home and 10:00-11:00 AM., Wednesday in the church.

Memorials may be given to the St. Patrick's Cemetery, Mass intentions at St. Patrick's Church, In C/O St. Isidore Parish or the Delaware Township Fire Department in memory of Jim.

Condolences may be sent on-line to apseyfuneralhome.net
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 18, 2019
