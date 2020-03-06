|
|
James Lawrence Johnson lll "Larry"
Windsor Twp. - James Lawrence Johnson III "Larry", age 73, of Windsor Twp, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Lawrence Johnson II "Jim" & Wilma (Emery) Johnson. Larry will be lovingly remembered by his children, Jamie (Kayla) Johnson, Katie (Derek) Gabany; his 4 grandchildren, Enson, Caleb, Brinley, Chloe; his siblings Muriel (Dave) Archbold, Tom Johnson, Mark (Debbie) Johnson, Dana Johnson; and many nieces & nephews. Larry was born in Reed City, MI and graduated from Clare High School. He went on to obtain his bachelors at MSU. Larry worked at GM for 25 years and then at Home Depot for many years. He was also a lifelong farmer. Larry loved attending MSU basketball & football games, and spending time with his family. He also enjoyed hunting and being outdoors. A time for relatives & friends to gather with Larry's family will be held from 4-8 PM Saturday, March 7. The memorial service will take place at 1 PM Sunday, March 8. These gatherings will take place at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, 900 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Mother Teresa House, a Hospice Care Home in Lansing, at motherteresahouse.org.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020