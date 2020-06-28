James Leroy Canafax Sr.
1937 - 2020
James Leroy Canafax, Sr.

Holt - Age 83, passed away, June 26, 2020 in Okemos. He was born May 21, 1937 in Houston, TX to the late James A. and Viola E. (Upchurch) Canafax.

James is survived by his son James Leroy "Lee" (Petra) Canafax, Jr.; grandchildren: Uwe (Darcie) Saefkow, Cindy (Jed) Feilert, Alan (Mary) Canafax, and Daniel Canafax; great grandchildren: Kaily, Caleb, Jake, Sophia, Alexes, and Atley. He is also survived by a brother Ray (Ann) Canafax as well as other extended family.

James was preceded in death by his first wife Ora Kay (Bowers) Canafax and as well as his second wife of 43 years Marilyn "Sue" Canafax. He was also preceded by his sisters: Irene, Juanita, Evelyn, Elsie Mae, and Patricia.

James was a proud member of the U.S. Army National Guard. He had a lifelong passion for cars, and later had a career as a publisher of automotive frame repair books. He loved to golf, bowl, watch western movies, and travel. His greatest love was for his family, and he will be greatly missed by many.

There will be a private service held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Residential Hospice. Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Estes-Leadley Funeral Homes Holt-Delhi Chapel
2121 Cedar St
Holt, MI 48842
(517) 694-2631
